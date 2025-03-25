Musical kaleidoscope at Sziget: FKA Twigs, Little Simz, Empire of the Sun and many more performances to come

Sziget Festival’s latest line-up reflects the event’s musical diversity, with around 40 new names, including genre-defying FKA Twigs, breakout female rapper Little Simz, Australian electro-glam-pop duo Empire of the Sun, indie-rock band The Last Dinner Party, outstanding soul singer Michael Kiwanuka, and alternative indie-rock group Portugal. The Man.

The news about Sziget keeps coming fast, and this time, organizers announced approximately forty new acts. “Last week, we presented the strongest electronic line-up in Sziget’s history, with three stages at Delta District, and now we bring you a package of performers reflecting the festival’s musical variety, where everyone can find cross-genre favorites,” said Tamás Kádár, Sziget’s main organizer.

In 2020, there were talks about FKA Twigs performing at Sziget, but due to known reasons, it didn’t happen. This year, she will bring her latest album Eusexua, released in January, to the festival. The British extravagant singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, businesswoman, model, and actress has gained massive recognition for her work, pushing genre boundaries, including trip-hop, electronica, indietronica, techno, art pop, trance, hyper pop, and avant-garde.

London-born rapper Little Simz, who has won numerous music awards and stars in the Netflix series Top Boy, will also perform at Sziget. The Nigerian-born talent has always been ready for success; she’s been an artist since she can remember—wildly ambitious, extremely talented, and committed to her craft. Known for her unparalleled live performances with her band, she fully commands the stage. Last year, she released her album Drop 7, and her next one is due in May.

Australia’s Empire of the Sun is the country’s most colorful electro-glam-pop duo, known for their visually stunning performances that resemble a sci-fi fashion gala and hits like Walking on a Dream and We’re the People. After years of waiting, they released their latest album, Ask That God, last year, which will be heard at Sziget.

The Last Dinner Party, a London-based band that initially gained attention in the dim-lit corners of East London pubs, quickly caught the interest of major record labels, agents, and promoters, making a triumphant entry into the guitar music renaissance. This five-member all-female band blends haunting melodies, explosive choruses, and lyrics that weave together tragedy and triumph. Their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, released in February 2024, garnered critical acclaim, especially with the single Nothing Matters.

British musician Michael Kiwanuka, who first gained major public recognition with his debut album Home Again, is known for creating some of the most memorable contemporary soul music of the last few years, for which he received a BRIT Award. His fourth studio album, Small Changes, was released at the end of last year, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Over the past decade, Portugal. The Man has become one of the most cherished and iconic rock acts, achieving legendary status as a festival favorite. In 2017, they reached new heights with their platinum-certified album Woodstock. The album was marked by the incredible success of the single Feel It Still, which won the band numerous awards. Their critically acclaimed ninth studio album Chris Black Changed My Life was released in 2023.

The latest announcement also includes beloved Hungarian acts like beton.hofi, Krúbi, Pogány Induló, and Analog Balaton, as well as Дeva, who will perform alongside Napfonat.

This newly announced line-up showcases a colorful array of genres, including hip-hop, indie folk, rock, soul, funk-rock, alternative, world music, R&B, rock and reggae, dancehall, art-pop, and many more. Here’s the full list to explore:

Alessi Rose, Analog Balaton, Bartees Strange, Beba, beton.hofi, Casey Lowery, Davodka, Дeva feat. Napfonat, Ela Minus, Elderbrook, Empire of the Sun, EV, FKA Twigs, Frenna and The Gang, Hollow Coves, Julien Granel, KiLLOWEN, Krept & Konan, Krúbi, Last Train, Little Simz, LSDXOXO, Michael Kiwanuka, Ocean Alley, Pogány Induló, Portugal. The Man, Sahra Halgan, Sevdaliza, Sofia Isella, Strandz, The Beaches, The Dare, The Joy, The Last Dinner Party, The Wellermen, Theodora, Thumpasaurus, Woomb.