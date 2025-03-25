The mother got off the bus in Debrecen, and the driver closed the door on the stroller with the two children, then drove off

The mother got off the bus in Debrecen, and the driver closed the door on the stroller with the two children, then drove off

A mother of three got off a bus in Debrecen, attempting to unload the baby stroller, when the bus driver closed the doors and drove off.

Holding onto the half-hanging stroller, the mother ran alongside the bus while passengers inside signaled that something was wrong. Inside the stroller were a six-month-old baby and a two-year-old girl, while her five-year-old child remained trapped on the bus. Despite her desperate shouting, the driver did not stop.

The mother spoke to Tények, stating that she would file a police report regarding the incident. The bus driver, however, showed no remorse. After passengers alerted him to the situation, he briefly stopped, allowed the mother to retrieve her children, then closed the doors without a word and drove away.

(Debreceni Nap)

