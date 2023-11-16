The tree planting program continued in Debrecen

Debrecen’s tree planting program continued in the Kismacs district on November 14, 2023, with the participation of László Papp, mayor of Debrecen, and Erzsébet Katona, local government representative of the area.

In connection with the event, László Papp said that the recent economic development processes in the city had a very significant impact on the Kismacs and Nagymacs neighborhoods. The section near Kismacs, for example, has recently been made four-lane on Highway 33, which will continue next year towards Látókép. According to the mayor’s words, the idea that Kismacs could also be an ideal location for the implementation of another – otherwise affecting the entire city – campaign was born on the basis of the commitment to nature. The program was launched in the spring of 2019, within the framework of which the municipality intends to plant a total of 10,000 trees in Debrecen. In the spirit of this, more than 8,100 trees have been planted so far, and the figure of 10,000 can be reached in the spring of next year. In addition to tree planting in all parts of the city, there is also a protective afforestation program. An important part of large economic development programs is to take care of the ideal maintenance of the environment. According to László Papp, thousands more trees will be planted in the Northwest Economic Zone as part of the defense strengthening program, which also affects Kismacs, Nagymacs and Józsá. Of course, there will be similar steps in the Southern Economic Zone: defense reinforcement will begin in the coming months in an area of several hectares. The number of trees planted in the city since 2019 will therefore be well over ten thousand. With this, Debrecen wants to be worthy of the environment that our predecessors left us. Debrecen is one of the most forested cities in the country: more than 34 percent of its administrative area – more than 2,000 hectares – is forest, and the current tree plantings also contribute to this forested area.

According to Erzsébet Katona, local government representative of the area, it is also very important in Kismac that new trees are planted in order to capture carbon dioxide and dust from the surrounding fields. Today, a total of 137 trees were planted in the ground with the help of the kids and adults in order for everyone to feel that the greening of the neighborhood is theirs. Of course, this is not the first nor the last tree planting in Kismac – 23 more trees will be planted in 3 streets of the district during the fall. 3,000 trees and 50,000 shrubs will be planted as part of protective afforestation in connection with the Northwestern Economic Zone.

(debrecen.hu)