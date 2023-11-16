A drinking water pipeline is being built in Debrecen on Liliom Street

Within the framework of the so-called Rolling Development Plan, the municipality of Debrecen provides opportunities from its own resources every year for the development of streets where the drinking water main line or the wastewater drainage channel have not yet been built. A nearly 170-meter-long drinking water pipeline is now being built in Liliom Street.

The contractor started the work on November 14, 2023, and will probably finish it in 3 weeks, during December. During the investment, a 110-millimeter diameter potable water backbone will be created along with the necessary fittings. The cost of the investment is HUF 10.2 million gross, which the municipality covers from its own resources.

With this development, the public water supply of 7 properties will be ensured. The owners of the affected properties can notify the representative of the contractor who has not yet left the work area of their need for connection after the construction of the backbone line is completed. The costs of building the connection line are borne by the property owners.

The mayor’s office draws attention to the fact that the municipal water supply must not be connected in any way to the private water supply system inside the property!

(Debreceni Nap)