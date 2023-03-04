Complaints Arose About the Operation of the On-Call Ambulance in Debrecen – Regional Director of Ambulances Sent a Circular Letter

In recent days, the regional director of the National Ambulance Service has received several complaints about the operation of the adult on-call ambulance in Debrecen, hvg.hu reported. Ferenc Korcsmáros, who for this reason sent out a warning letter, which, according to the newspaper, was received by several county general practitioners.

In these, the regional director described two specific cases:

according to one, a T5 (i.e., the mildest) triage patient sent from the emergency department was sent back to the emergency room, and in the other case, the nurse sent the patient from the emergency room without a substantive examination, telling him to visit his family doctor.

In the letter, Korcsmáros emphasized that these are unacceptable, professionally and legally highly objectionable steps. The National Emergency Service has not yet responded to hvg.hu’s inquiry.

hvg.hu

debreceninap.hu