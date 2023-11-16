PwC Hungary opens new office in Debrecen

PwC Hungary will be opening a new office in Debrecen. With this initiative, the 1,100-strong business consultancy firm seeks to bolster Eastern Hungary’s economic potential and provide the highest quality services to clients in the region.

On 15 November 2023, Tamás Lőcsei, PwC Hungary’s CEO, officially announced the opening of PwC Hungary’s new office in Debrecen. PwC has been present in Hungary for over thirty years, providing assurance, tax and legal, and advisory services to clients. In addition to these three key areas, we also provide specialised services tailored to our clients’ needs. Now we are bringing our services closer to businesses in Debrecen and Eastern Hungary.

In his opening speech, Mr. Lőcsei remarked: “Debrecen opens a new window of opportunity. Although we are already working with Debrecen-based companies in several areas, we have now undertaken to strengthen relations with local businesses and higher education, and to help new entrants prepare for the realities of a constantly changing business environment. I believe that flexibility and adaptability have been key to the region’s success, and we strive to earn the trust of the local community.”

László Papp, the Mayor of Debrecen, and Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, welcomed PwC Hungary on the occasion of starting operations in the city.

In his speech, the mayor emphasised: “PwC doesn’t just need a city with good potential; they need a city that is economically successful, has a strong corporate background, and offers outstanding higher education. This is a city whose success can contribute to the success of PwC.”

“We are proud of our achievements and our leadership role in the industry. PwC is committed to the development of the Hungarian economy and to providing the highest quality services to our clients. To further expand our business and increase our presence outside Budapest, twelve years after the opening of our Győr office, we are now opening a new office in Debrecen, with the full scope of our services available to businesses in the region. We believe in this city. I’m confident that we will be able to make a significant contribution to the success of Debrecen and the region,” emphasised Mr. Lőcsei.

The mayor highlighted that a local PwC office would not only help Debrecen attract employees and retain young talent. “Businesses operating in our city and in the region, whether they are SMEs or multinationals, can now have direct access to a world-class professional services firm and make use of all the expertise that PwC has to offer.”

“The opening of PwC Hungary’s Debrecen office is a recognition of all the hard work we have done over the past ten years. Debrecen has achieved high business standards that guarantee the success of our cooperation,” László Papp pointed out.

“Debrecen stands for reliability, stability, quality and, of course, opportunity for business. These are the defining characteristics of our city today. And PwC’s decision confirms this,” Mr. Papp concluded.