Another Six Hungarian Citizens Escaped the Gaza Strip

Another six Hungarian citizens, including four children, and two of their Palestinian family members got out of the Gaza Strip, leaving only one Hungarian citizen in the area, who decided to stay, Péter Szijjártó announced on Wednesday night in Budapest.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the head of the ministry reports after his arrival from Morocco that the security situation in the Middle East remains desperate. He recalled that they had been in contact with fifteen Hungarian citizens in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, who did not have the opportunity to escape for a long time. He underlined: the news came two weeks ago that the foreign nationals could leave the area, so that’s when he spoke to his Israeli and Egyptian colleagues, who assured him that the affected persons could leave for Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

Not long after that, eight Hungarian citizens and their Palestinian family members managed to get out, but seven decided to stay because of the security risks, and several people have been injured since then. Péter Szijjártó welcomed the fact that on Wednesday evening, six Hungarian citizens, including four children, and their two Palestinian family members managed to enter Egypt after a long wait, where the staff of the Hungarian embassy in Cairo were already waiting for them. According to his information, those concerned are currently on their way to the Egyptian capital by minibus, where their accommodation is secured, and the employees of the diplomatic representation will complete the necessary paperwork the next day, and thus they can arrive in Hungary on a scheduled flight this week.

“A Hungarian citizen decided to stay in Gaza. He also had the opportunity to reach the Rafah border crossing today and cross, but he decided to stay despite the opportunity offered. We will of course keep in touch with him in the coming period,” he said. “Therefore, it is good news that of the fifteen Hungarian citizens who were previously in Gaza, the fourteen who wanted to come were able to come. Today, the six Hungarian citizens, including the four children, are safe in Egypt, they are on their way to Cairo, and they can return home to Hungary this week,” the minister concluded.



MTI

pixabay