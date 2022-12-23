Here is the holiday schedule of DKV

Due to the Christmas holidays and the school winter break, the timetable of bus, trolleybus, and tram services changes. DKV Zrt. asks passengers to find out about the current schedule before departure on the website www.dkv.hu or in the TransIT DKV application.

DECEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 23, 2022

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams run according to school holidays and working days.

DECEMBER 24, 2022

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams run according to a holiday schedule from the start of operation until 16:00. Between 16:00 and 21:00 only trams 1 and 2, trolleybuses 3, 5 and 5A, as well as 25, 125, 46E, 46EY and 146 flights, depart on bus lines. After 21:00, all public transport stops.

TRAFFIC SCHEDULE AFTER 4:00 PM ON DECEMBER 24

Tram number 1:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 4:28 p.m., 5:12 p.m., 5:58 p.m., 6:42 p.m., 7:28 p.m., 8:12 p.m.

Tram number 2:

Departure times from the Main Station: 16:06, 16:36, 17:06, 17:36, 18:06, 18:36, 19:06, 19:36, 20:06

TROLLEYBUS number 3:

Departure times from Segner Square: 16:05

Departure times from the Köztemető, main gate: 4:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m

Departure times from Segner Square: 5:05 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m.

Departure times from Kassai út: 17:32, 18:37, 19:44

TROLLEYBUS number 5:

Departure times from Segner Square: 16:12, 16:42

Departure times from the Közmemető main gate: 4:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

TROLLEYBUS 5A:

Departure times from Segner Square: 5:42 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

Departure times from Kassai út: 18:12, 19:02, 20:02

BUS 25:

Departure times from Veres Péter Street: 4:38 p.m., 5:38 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

BUS 125:

Departure times from Vincellér utca: 4:07 p.m., 5:07 p.m., 6:07 p.m., 7:07 p.m.

BUS 46E, 46EY:

Departure times from the Main Station: 17:10, 18:00

Departure times from Inter Tan-ker Zrt.: 16:20, 17:40, 18:18

BUS 146:

Departure time from the Grand Station: 16:28

AUCHAN SHOPPING BUS:

On December 24, the last Auchan flight departs from Nagyállássom at 10:40, and from the Auchan department store at 12:15.

AIRPORT 1 AND AIRPORT 2 BUSES:

Airport flights operate according to a unique schedule adapted to the departure and arrival times of the planes.

THE DEPARTURE TIMES OF THE LAST FLIGHTS ON DECEMBER 24 CAN BE VIEWED HERE!

DECEMBER 25 – DECEMBER 26, 2022

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams run according to the timetable on public holidays. The Auchan customer flight does not operate these days. Airport flight 1 operates according to a unique schedule.

DECEMBER 27 – DECEMBER 30, 2022

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams run according to school holidays and working days. Auchan customer flights also operate according to the school holiday and working day schedule.

DECEMBER 31, 2022

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams operate according to a holiday schedule. The last Auchan customer service departs from Nagyállássom at 2:40 p.m., and from the Auchan store at 4:15 p.m.

JANUARY 1, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams run according to the timetable on public holidays. Auchan customer flights will not operate on this day. The Airport 1 bus runs according to a unique schedule.

JANUARY 2 – JANUARY 6, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams run according to school holidays and working days.

