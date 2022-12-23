There will be a fair in Debrecen between the two holidays

Bácsi Éva

The Advent fair awaits visitors to this day. After that, passers-by can browse the inter-holiday fair. It is true that the offer will be smaller, but the hut will remain available for the people of Debrecen until January 1, 2023, while the downtown ice rink will remain open until January 8, the organizers announced.

If you’re still missing something from under the tree, it’s worth taking a walk in the Advent market in Debrecen, you’re sure to find more Christmas specialties in the more than 90 wooden houses. With a hot Norra/chocolate/tea in hand, you can even have a pleasant experience with the walk. Passes for summer events can now be purchased on-site at a discounted price, adds Főnix’s announcement from the Event Organizer.

 

