Twenty-six new professors were appointed at the University of Debrecen

Twenty-six university professors have been added to the faculty of the University of Debrecen. The President of the Republic appointed the new university professors with effect from December 15, the Magyar Közlöny informed in its latest issue.

Based on the Basic Law and the Act on National Higher Education, based on the proposal of the Minister responsible for culture and innovation in agreement with the maintainer, twenty-six lecturers will receive the title of university professor at the University of Debrecen.

The new university professors will be able to take up their appointment at a later date.

You can find the list of appointed university professors here.

undideb.hu