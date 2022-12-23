Improvements made with EU funds were handed over at the sports field in Hortobágy

A storage building and a road were handed over in Hortobágy, the developments took place on the border of the settlement, in the area of the sports shooting range.

According to the information of the county government, Hortobágyi Sportlőtér Kft. and Hortobágyi Landowners Hunting Association received funds for the investments through LEADER HACS tenders.

At the presentation on December 22, Executive Director Ferenc Varga greeted those present and explained the details of the implementation, then Deputy Secretary of State György Zsolt, Member of Parliament Sándor Bodó and Zoltán Pajna, President of the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality, also congratulated the developments in their speeches.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: HBMÖ