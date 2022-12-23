American Couple Can Face Death Penalty for Torturing Their Foster Son in Uganda

The young couple are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well. If convicted, they face the death penalty.

The South Carolina couple (both 32) – living in Uganda – has been accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son. Now, they have also been charged with aggravated child trafficking.

They both moved to Kampala, Uganda, back in 2017 to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. Now, in a police statement it can be read that the couple kept their 10-year-old foster son barefoot and naked throughout the day, and sometimes allegedly forced him to squat in an awkward position. They also allegedly made him sleep on a bare wooden platform without a mattress. The statement also claims that the couple kept the boy home from school and monitored him with the help of a camera.

Uganda police became involved after neighbors expressed their concern about the child’s condition. The American couple has been in custody since 9th December, 2022. The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. They have not yet entered a plea on the child trafficking charge.

