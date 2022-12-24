TOP 10 Hungarian movies to watch on Netflix during the holidays

As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, one of the best parts of the festive season is curling up on the couch with your loved ones and settling in for a movie marathon. So while you and your family are getting comfy with a huge plate of beigli in your hands, pop on one of these Hungarian movies and let the holiday season roll in! Don’t forget to tell us afterward which ones you enjoyed the most!

Christmas Flame – (Nagykarácsony)

This 2021 romantic movie tells the story of Arnold, a firefighter whose life goes up in flames when his long-term girlfriend leaves him at the wedding proposal. Suddenly, he gets haunted by strange visions and develops a fear of heights. However, one day he meets a weird character who may cure his vertigo. +13



Source: facebook.com/NagykaracsonyFilm

Stop my Stepmom! (​​El a kezekkel a Papámtól!)

Dorka’s life takes an unexpected turn when her widowed dad announces that he is getting remarried. The brave little girl embarks on a magical journey to stop the wedding and find a suitable bride for her father. +6



Source: facebook.com/elakezekkelapapamtol

Adventure – (Kaland)

This Hungarian drama is the movie adaptation of the famous author, Sándor Márai’s novel. The story is set in ‘40s Budapest, where Professor Péter Kadar leads a seemingly perfect life running a successful clinic. However, at a ceremony, he learns that his adopted son, and fellow surgeon, is having an affair with his young and attractive wife. The two men make a bizarre agreement. +13



Source: netflix.com

The Legend of King Solomon (Salamon király kalandjai)

In this historical animation movie, King Solomon sets out to save Jerusalem from the ruthless and powerful demon Asmodeus, crossing the borders between religion, nations, and identities. On his quest to fight the demon, he teams up with a fearless princess. +6



Source: netflix.com

Freedom Flight (Szabadság – Különjárat)

The movie is based on true events and tells the incredible story of three Hungarian friends who decide to hijack a plane in order to flee the country and leave the Iron Curtain behind. The determined students want to escape Communism and start a new life in a politically stable land. +13



Source: netflix.com

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake (Willy mesevilága)

As cold winter approaches the lake, a common threat rattles its inhabitants, the Verdies and Grimps who are each other’s biggest enemies. They decide that it is time to bury the hatchet and join forces though when they learn that Willy Whistle looks to seize his chance to become the next guardian. +6



Source: netflix.com

On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről)

In this award-winning, mystical romance, we witness an urban love story gently unfolding between two deeply introverted co-workers in a slaughterhouse. The two protagonists learn that they see the same dream every night which makes them puzzled, incredulous, and also a bit frightened. +16



Source: netflix.com

Aglaya (Aglaja)

The story is based on real-life events, on the journey of an Eastern European circus artist family that fled to the West. Every night, little Aglaja is gripped with fear that she will lose her mother to an accident during her performance. However, one day, she has to face her demons if she wants to continue the family tradition. +16



Source: imdb.com

Mom and Other Loonies in the Family (Anyám és más futóbolondok a családból)

The story follows the lives of four generations of women through the events of the 20th century, starting with the portrayal of a 94-year-old woman who recalls why she moved over 27 times in her life. Despite the raging wars, revolution and poverty, the family is able to keep their good humor and hope for a

better future. +13



Source: imdb.com

The Inventor (A feltaláló)

This biographical drama traces back the life of Hungarian researcher, Dr. József Béres who invented the widely known, immune system booster Béres drops. The movie faithfully portrays the inventor’s struggles with the Communist regime between the 60s and the 70s. +13



Source: netflix.com

– Eleonora Jobst –

Main picture: canva.com