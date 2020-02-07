Police line up on Hungarian side of border

Police have lined up on the Hungarian side of the southern border while on the other side of it a woman attempted to talk to the authorities in German, a public television correspondent said.

The Bács-Kiskun County police headquarters said in the afternoon that the Tompa border crossing has been closed temporarily.

Lajos Kósa, the head of parliament’s defence and law enforcement committee, told M1 earlier in the day that the migrant convoys were being organised to “test” the Hungarian border and see where it could be breached. Hungarian border patrol officers are monitoring the situation closely, he added.

Meanwhile, international lawyer Norbert Tóth told M1 that the aim of the migrant marches was to paint a picture in the European media of how “cruelly” Hungary was treating asylum seekers. “The laws are pretty clear,” Toth said. “The only way Hungary could allow these people in would be by violating its own laws and European Union laws. We’re talking about an external Schengen border, so the Schengen rules have to be observed.”

