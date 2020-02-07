Hundreds of migrants reach Hungarian border

A group of hundreds of migrants that recently set off for Hungary from Serbia has reached Hungary’s southern border at Tompa, public television’s current affairs channel M1 reported on Thursday.

M1’s on-site correspondent said there were about 400-500 migrants gathered at the border with more on the way, adding that the crowd was growing “more and more determined”. The correspondent said the crowd was peaceful, noting that the group’s organisers said they would not tolerate “vandalism” and wanted to cross the border peacefully before moving on towards inner Europe. He said earlier that the migrant caravan had been organised in closed social media groups for weeks. Asked if the caravan of single men had been peaceful when setting off for the Hungarian border, the correspondent said: “They always start out that way but then we see how things escalate.”

M1’s live broadcast showed migrants marching in small groups with their personal belongings. Another correspondent near the Kelebia border crossing said there were also children among the migrants, adding that “they’re obviously the ones leading the march”. One of the migrants told M1 that they had no intention of staying in Hungary or Romania but rather wanted to reach western Europe.

MTI

Photo: Edvárd Molnár/MTI