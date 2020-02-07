Government spending HUF 950 million on sport and recreational activities in 2020

The government is spending 950 million forints (EUR 2.8m) in support of sport and recreational activities in Hungary this year, a government official said. Máriusz Révész, the government commissioner for an active Hungary, said the National Bicycle Park and National Running Tracks programmes are each receiving 400 million forints, and a 150 million grant will be provided to support the development of via ferrata routes. In the first two programmes, municipalities can apply for funding covering 50% of project costs and in the case of the via ferrata, the extent of the funding is 100%, Révész said. The commissioner’s office is working with civil organisations to ensure that those developments will contribute to healthier lifestyles.

MTI