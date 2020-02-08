Shooting in Debrecen – One Person on the Run

One person suffered severe injuries yesterday evening (7th February) when a shooting broke out on Zelemér street, Debrecen.

Accoding to the available information, two men had an argument yesterday evening at about 7:30 pm on Zelemér street, Debrecen. One of them had a gun and shot the other with a rubber bullet. The attacker took the 26-year-old victim’s wallet and ran away. The victim suffered so severe injuries that he had to be taken to hospital with an intensive care ambulance car.

Police are still searching for the attacker.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu