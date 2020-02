According to the available information, a foreign man has been stabbed to death in Budapest on 8th February.

Police got the alert that a man was lying on the street today morning at about 6:00 am. When the police and the ambulance arrived on Ferenczy István street, (Budapest, V. district) they found the dead body of a foreign man. The 25-year-old man was stabbed to death. The attacker has not been found yet.

Police are investigating.

Source: index

Photo: pixabay