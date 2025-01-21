Electric scooter theft in Debrecen – police seek suspect

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation on suspicion of theft.

According to the available information, the man seen in the video stole an electric scooter on September 30, 2024, from in front of the market entrance at 3 Vár Street, Debrecen.

We ask anyone who recognizes the perpetrator or has information related to the crime to report it in person at the Debrecen Police Department (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), or make a report by phone, available 24/7, at +36-52/457-040, the green Telefontanú hotline at +36-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. The police will treat all reports confidentially.

(police.hu)