Surgery Clinic in Debrecen expands with new one-day surgery operating room

A new operating room dedicated to one-day surgical procedures has recently been inaugurated at the Surgical Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The facility will primarily handle breast and thyroid surgeries. According to plans, around 1,000 operations will be performed there annually.

“As part of clinical integration, the unified Surgical Clinic operating under a single management and clinical principles across two locations was established in 2022. It holds significant potential both nationally and internationally. The leadership of the Clinical Center is committed to continuous modernization. Last year, we implemented robotic surgery developments, and now we’ve created a new operating room dedicated to one-day surgical care,” emphasized Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

The Surgical Clinic is one of the largest surgical institutions in the country, offering a wide range of services. It serves as a regional center for breast and thyroid surgeries, among others. The newly opened operating room ensures the highest level of safe and efficient care for patients with breast and thyroid conditions.

“Given the substantial increase in one-day breast and thyroid surgeries in recent years and considering the regional role of the Surgical Clinic in this field, it was absolutely necessary to establish a modern operating room that meets all professional standards. The new unit will enable our specialists to continue delivering excellent results and maintain the clinic’s leading role on a national level,” said Associate Professor Dezső Tóth, Director of the Surgical Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

The new operating room is expected to host between 800 and 1,000 one-day surgical procedures annually, the majority of which will be breast and thyroid surgeries. Approximately 80% of these types of operations can be performed within the framework of one-day surgical care.

(unideb.hu)