Frosty mornings will last until mid-week, then spring weather will return

Frosty mornings will continue in parts of the country until midweek, followed by a strengthening of daytime warming in the second half of the week. By the weekend, daily highs are expected to approach 20 degrees Celsius again. Showers, and occasionally snow showers, are likely in partly sunny, partly cloudy weather, and winds will often be strong, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday:

The morning will bring periods of sunshine amid variable cloud cover, but from late morning, cloud formation will intensify, and isolated showers or snow showers may occur. Winds from the north and northwest will pick up, becoming strong especially in the northwestern part of Transdanubia. Daytime highs will range between 4 and 10°C.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy skies with several hours of sunshine are expected, along with isolated showers or snow showers. The northwesterly and northerly winds may bring fresh to occasionally strong gusts. Overnight lows will generally fall between -3 and +3°C, but it may be slightly colder in wind-sheltered and less cloudy areas. Daytime highs will range from 7 to 12°C.

Wednesday:

Significant cumulus cloud formation is forecast, with the clouds occasionally thickening during the day. Showers or snow showers may occur only sporadically. The northerly and northwesterly winds may again be fresh, with stronger gusts at times. Nighttime temperatures will generally be between -3 and +3°C, potentially colder in sheltered areas, while highs will range between 9 and 14°C.

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy or overcast skies are expected, with showers possible in some areas. Winds from the northwest and north will be strong and may reach gale force in some regions. Morning lows will range from -1 to +5°C, and daytime temperatures from 10 to 16°C.

Friday:

Cloud cover will be greater in the east, while the west will see more sunshine. Rain or showers are more likely in the northeast. Westerly winds will often be accompanied by strong gusts. Overnight lows will range between -1 and +6°C, and daytime highs between 14 and 20°C.

Saturday:

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers in some areas. Winds will shift from a northerly to a southerly direction and may be gusty. Overnight lows will be between 3 and 8°C, while daytime highs will range from 15 to 21°C.

Sunday:

Alongside cirrus and cumulus clouds, expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Southerly winds will be fresh. Morning temperatures will be between 4 and 9°C, with afternoon highs ranging from 17 to 23°C.

(MTI)