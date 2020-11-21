New Favipiravir Delivery From China to Arrive Next Week

Another million favipiravir pills will arrive from China next week, bringing the total number imported from China to 2.8 million, the foreign minister said in a statement after speaking by phone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Péter Szijjártó said Hungary is in close touch with all three Chinese companies developing vaccines against the coronavirus, and soon the Hungarian health authorities will have the relevant documentation, on the basis of which a decision will be made on whether to allow use of the vaccine in the country. Export approval is in the pipeline, and pending the results of Hungarian laboratory tests, 500,000 Chinese vaccines may arrive in Hungary in the coming months, he said.

Szijjártó noted that trade between Hungary and China has grown by 18% in the past eight months, and Hungary’s trade relations with China has grown faster than any other country’s in that period. Five Chinese investments worth 100 billion forints (EUR 279m), creating 2,000 jobs in Hungary have been announced by Lenovo, Huawei, Chervon Auto, Shenzhen Kedali and Semcorp, he noted. China has indicated further plans to make investments, and Hungary is poised to compete for these, he added. “Balanced relations based on mutual respect and common sense have had clear results: most Chinese high-tech investments in central Europe have come to Hungary, and the most jobs have been created here,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu

