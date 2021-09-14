Hungary Records 873 New Covid Infections, 12 Deaths Over Weekend

Twelve patients died over the weekend of a Covid-related illness, while 873 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 5,840,588 people have received a first jab, while 5,545,538 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 512,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs. The number of active infections stands at 6,502, while hospitals are treating 266 Covid patients, 34 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 815,605 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,098. Fully 779,005 people have made a recovery. There are 2,630 people in official quarantine, while 6,715,858 tests have been officially carried out.

