Government to Support Rail Cargo Transport

The government is allocating 30 billion forints (EUR 85.6m) to supporting rail freight transport.

Single wagon transport, where smaller amounts of cargo from multiple facilities are organised into shipments based on their destination, is used by over 700 companies in Hungary, including those from strategic sectors such as pharmaceutical, energy and forestry companies, the innovation and technology ministry said. Around one-fifth of goods transported via rail in Hungary are shipped in single wagon shipments, the ministry said. Government support to the sector currently making losses on the market will preserve thousands of jobs and keep some 10-12 million tonnes of goods in an environmentally friendly transport mode, the ministry said. Government grants, available through the railway company MÁV, will come to a total of 3.7 billion forints this year and 6.4 billion annually until 2025 afterwards.