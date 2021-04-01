75% of Teachers, School Staff are Registered for Jab

Fully 75% of teachers and other schools staff have registered for the coronavirus jab, the minister of human resources said, noting that around 32,000 have already received at least the first dose.

Miklós Kásler said on Facebook that registered teachers and schools staff are being inoculated with the Pfizer jab at more than 400 vaccination points over the next three days. Fully 80,000 teachers who registered by March 24 in the first round will receive their jab by Sunday, while the second round of people who registered by March 29 will commence a week later.

The minister appealed to all teachers and schools staff to register and get vaccinated so that schools can reopen safely.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay