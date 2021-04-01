Hungary Reports 302 Covid-19 Fatalities, 6,700 New Infections

Fully 302 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 6,700 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 2,011,029 people have received a first jab, while 753,187 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has risen to 224,761, while hospitals are caring for 12,346 Covid patients, 1,492 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 55,287 people in official quarantine, while 4,609,152 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 652,433 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 20,737. Fully 406,935 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay