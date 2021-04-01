250,000 More Doses of Sputnik Vaccine Arrive in Hungary

Another 250,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Hungary, the foreign minister said.

Péter Szijjártó said in a video posted on Facebook that Russia had met its obligations under the contract, having delivered 500,000 first doses in March. Second doses are in the process of being ordered, he added. So far Hungary has received 1.1 million Russian and 1.1 million Chinese doses, he said, adding that without these shipments “we would be in big trouble”.

