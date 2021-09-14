Extended Repayment Moratorium for Vulnerable Borrowers

The government has decided to extend the moratorium on loan repayments for vulnerable borrowers until June 30, 2022.

Pensioners, families planning and raising children, public workers and people whose incomes have fallen compared with last year will be eligible for continued participation in the moratorium from November, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said in a video posted on Facebook. Corporate borrowers who wish to continue participating will have to show a decline in revenue of at least 25%, he added. To give borrowers enough time to notify their banks that they intend to keep participating in the moratorium, the current blanket moratorium will be automatically extended until Oct. 31.

hungarymatters.u

pixabay