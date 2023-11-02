VAT of Túró Rudi To Be Reduced

On Tuesday night, the parliament received a number of bills from the government, including the 2024 tax package, which would reduce the VAT on túró rudi from January 1st, Portfolio reported.

Based on the above mentioned, the VAT rate for dessert-type cheese products would be reduced from the previous 27 percent to 18 percent. Portfolio.hu writes that if the effect of the VAT reduction is fully implemented by the traders, the current price of the most popular normal (30g) cottage cheese brand, typically HUF 240-260, would range somewhere between HUF 223-242.

According to the justification, “based on the classification system, some dessert-type cheese products according to the Food Code are currently subject to the 18 percent VAT rate, while others (those falling under headings 2106 and 1806) are subject to the 27 percent rate.”

The justification also mentions the popular sweet: the proposal “in accordance with the legislative goal, from January 1st, 2024, the latter products will also be classified under the 18 percent VAT rate, such túró rudi.”



portfolio.hu

Photo: FrieslandCampina