Average gross salary in October was 637,200 forints in Hungary

In October, the average gross salary for full-time employees reached 637,200 forints, while the net average salary, calculated with tax benefits, was 438,900 forints. According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH) report on Friday, the gross average salary increased by 12.9%, the net average salary by 12.7%, and real wages by 9.4% compared to the same period last year.

The median gross salary was 529,000 forints, and the median net salary was 366,000 forints, representing increases of 15.9% and 15.0%, respectively, compared to October of the previous year.

The regular gross average salary (excluding premiums, bonuses, and one-off benefits) is estimated at 613,100 forints, up 13.5% from the same period in the previous year. By sector, regular gross average salaries were 615,100 forints in businesses, 597,000 forints in the public sector, and 638,100 forints in the nonprofit sector, representing annual increases of 12.9%, 15.4%, and 14.7%, respectively.

The net average salary without tax benefits was 423,800 forints, marking a 12.9% increase compared to October 2023. Real wages rose by 9.4% against a 3.2% increase in consumer prices over the same period.

KSH highlighted that the median net salary, including tax benefits, was 366,000 forints, a 15.0% rise compared to the same period last year.

From January to October, the average gross salary for full-time employees was 633,900 forints. The net average salary without tax benefits was 421,500 forints, while the net average salary including benefits reached 436,400 forints. Both gross and net average salaries without benefits rose by 13.6%, while net salaries with benefits increased by 13.5% compared to the same period last year.

(Source: MTI)