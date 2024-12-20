Six-million-forint donation to the Debrecen Children’s Clinic

The University of Debrecen Clinical Center’s Pediatric Clinic has received a new tool for the examination of respiratory system disorders and the removal of foreign objects, thanks to a six-million-forint donation from the Bárány Family Foundation for Families. The pediatric clinic’s foundation, Gyermekeinkért, used the donation to purchase a bronchofiberscope.

The Bárány Family Foundation for Families and the Master Good company group have supported the University of Debrecen Pediatric Clinic for years. This year, they offered six million forints to the Gyermekeinkért Foundation.

“We live here in Debrecen, and as local patriots, it is important to us to support organizations, institutions, and projects that improve the quality of life for the citizens of Debrecen. The pediatric clinic serves not only Debrecen but also the health of children in the region, so it is crucial for public interest that the institution continues to develop,” said Lászlóné Bárány, chairwoman of the Bárány Family Foundation for Families.

The donation has been used to enhance the Pediatric Clinic’s equipment. The Gyermekeinkért Foundation has purchased a bronchofiberscope.

“The pediatric clinic is the second largest pediatric healthcare center in the country. The continuous modernization of the 18 specialties here requires significant equipment. Support like this is a great help in these developments. Thanks to donations and the one percent of taxes offered, the Gyermekeinkért Foundation supported the pediatric clinic with over forty million forints last year. This time, priority was given to equipping the new Children’s Emergency Center with the necessary background equipment. With this support, we were able to acquire a new flexible bronchofiberscope, an endoscopic tool used in respiratory diagnostics and the removal of foreign objects from the airways,” said Tamás Szabó, university lecturer and director of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center’s Pediatric Clinic.

The flexible bronchofiberscope is used in diagnostic examinations and the detection of respiratory developmental disorders and various bronchological problems. It is flexible, making it easier to maneuver, with simpler procedures for removal of foreign objects from the airways.

“The advantage of this tool over the rigid one is its gentleness. It requires fewer sedatives for the child and is physically less strenuous. The added benefit is that it has excellent image quality and a working channel through which we can use tools to remove foreign objects. The acquisition of this device greatly improves the ability to remove foreign objects and significantly enhances the conditions for acute bronchological care,” emphasized Zsolt Bene, head of the Pulmonology Department of the Pediatric Clinic.

The six-million-forint donation was handed over by Lászlóné Bárány to Tamás Szabó and Zsolt Bene on Tuesday at the Pediatric Clinic.

(unideb.hu)