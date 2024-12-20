Dramatic decline in births in Hungary

According to preliminary data, 6,196 children were born in November 2024, and 10,267 people died. Compared to the same period last year, the number of births decreased by 8.4%, the number of deaths by 4.7%, and the number of marriages by 12%, reported the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In November 2024, 6,196 children were born, 8.4% (569) fewer than in November 2023. During this period, 10,267 people passed away, 4.7% (503) fewer than the year before. The natural population decline was 4,071, compared to 4,005 in November 2023. 2,724 couples married, which is 12% (382) fewer than a year ago.

From January to November 2024, 71,094 children were born, 9.6% (7,522) fewer than during the same period in 2023. Of these, the number of live births decreased by 9.1% from January to March, 6.8% from April to May, 14% from June to August, and 7.4% from September to November compared to 2023. The total fertility rate per woman was estimated at 1.38, down from 1.52 the previous year.

The report also stated that 115,176 people died, which is 0.3% (341) fewer than the previous year. The number of deaths increased by 1.1% in January-February, 7.9% in July-September, and 0.2% in October, while it decreased by 5.7% from March to June and 4.7% in November compared to the same periods in the previous year.

As a result of the balance between births and deaths, the natural population decline was 44,082 people, 19% more than the 36,901 people during the same period in 2023.

During this period, 44,550 couples married, which is 6.2% (2,923) fewer than a year ago. The number of marriages increased by 27% in January-February, 3.2% in April-May, and 2.0% in August, while it decreased by 1.9% in March, 14% in June-July, and 18% from September to November compared to the same periods in 2023.

For every 1,000 residents, there were 8.1 live births and 13.1 deaths. The live birth rate was 0.8 per mille lower, while the death rate remained nearly the same as in the January-November period of 2023. The natural population decline increased by 0.8 per mille to 5.0 per mille. For every 1,000 live births, there were 3.8 infant deaths, which is 0.8 per mille higher than in the previous year. The marriage rate was 5.1 per mille, 0.3 per mille lower than a year earlier.

The report also stated that from December 2023 to November 2024, 77,703 children were born, which is 9.7% (8,345) fewer than in the previous 12 months. During this period, 127,835 people died, 0.2% (313) fewer than in the previous 12 months, and 47,216 couples married, which is 6.1% (3,043) fewer than in the previous 12 months.

