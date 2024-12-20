Several bus stops to be closed in Debrecen

Road construction work is continuing on Sámsoni Street in Debrecen.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, until the end of operations, several bus stops will be closed and relocated on the section of Sámsoni Street between Budai Nagy Antal Street and the Sámsoni Street bus turning point. During the construction period, the Budai Nagy Antal Street stop towards Sámsoni Street and the Tizedes Street stop towards Kassai Street will be relocated, and affected buses will stop at temporary stops.

The Szalók Street and Lovas Street stops towards Sámsoni Street will be closed, and buses will not stop at these locations during the work.

(Debreceni Nap)