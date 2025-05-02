Dogs can now travel for free on the Zsuzsi Forest Railway

In addition to DKV’s public transport services, dogs can now also travel free of charge on the Zsuzsi Forest Railway, announced Edina Szilágyi, municipal councilor and the city’s animal welfare officer, at a press conference.

Szabolcs Tóth, CEO of DKV and managing director of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway, said the railway has a variety of exciting programs planned for visitors again this year. Scheduled service runs from May 1 through the last weekend of September, operating on all public holidays, weekends, and Wednesdays. On Wednesdays, one round trip is available, while on weekends, two round trips operate.

Due to the popularity of the tours and programs, an online registration system has been introduced to help assess travel and program demand in advance. Passengers are asked to indicate their participation intentions in a timely manner.

Animal welfare remains a key focus. “Responsible behavior is just as important in nature,” Szilágyi emphasized. “We ask dog owners to follow the rules of forest conduct and not to let their dogs off-leash.”

The Zsuzsi Forest Railway also preserves unique cultural values: one dedicated staff member has amassed a collection of nearly 200 railway memorabilia—lamps, signs, and items from children’s railways—which are displayed in exhibitions. This collection is especially notable because it was partly assembled with the help of the railway’s employees.

Szilágyi also highlighted that the city card discount has been extended to the Zsuzsi Forest Railway. Families using the card now receive a 5% discount. “This is another step toward making excursions more accessible and attractive for families in Debrecen,” the councilor said.

(Debreceni Nap)