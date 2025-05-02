Children with physical disabilities also took part in the Debrecen Zoo charity run

To mark the 67th anniversary of Zoo Debrecen, a charity running event called Run for the Animals! was held, with two students from the Immánuel Home—an institution in Debrecen that supports the education and development of children with multiple disabilities—joining the race.

Balázs Bartha and Tamás Tóth participated in the run with the support of their special education teachers, Hanna Horváth and Péter Nádudvari. Their involvement contributed to the renovation of the capybara enclosure. This was Balázs’s second time participating in such an event, and just like the first time, his finish was memorable: he walked the final meters and crossed the finish line on his own feet. Tamás also enjoyed the run, with the good weather and the presence of the animals giving him a refreshing boost.

The running pairs from the institution believe their participation has a broader social impact by raising awareness and promoting the inclusion of people with physical disabilities in public events. Their presence helps to break down false assumptions and stereotypes, encouraging societal integration.

Tamás and Péter will also take part in the upcoming Krones Charity Run in Debrecen on May 10. Meanwhile, Balázs and Hanna are already looking forward to their next challenge.