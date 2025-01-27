Christmas tree collection in Debrecen continues for a few more days

If you’ve kept your Christmas tree until now, it’s time to let it go. A.K.S.D. Kft. will collect and dispose of them until January 31.

In areas with detached houses, residents can use the free green waste collection point located at 9/B Vértesi Street, Regional Waste Management Facility. If this isn’t an option, the company will collect the trees on the regular municipal waste collection day, so they should be placed next to the bin.

In apartment complexes, A.K.S.D. Kft. has organized special collection routes for this purpose. Residents are asked to place their Christmas trees near the municipal waste collection route, preferably close to the bins.