CATL breached contract

The Civil Forum Debrecen Association held a press conference to address issues arising from the operations of the CATL battery plant located in the Southern Industrial Park. The main topic of the briefing was the fluctuating water pressure and water supply problems experienced in the Szepesi district, which were noticed during the plant’s trial run last summer.

Gondola Zsolt Zoárd, president of the Civil Forum Debrecen Association, emphasized that their faction strongly rejected proposals to develop an environmental monitoring system. He stated that this development would merely be part of “green propaganda” and would not solve the underlying problems but would only legitimize the factory’s operations. “There is no compromise on this matter: either we close the factory, or we support the current monitoring system. Both cannot coexist,” he clarified.

Water Shortage and Uncertainty in Szepes

Vasadi Mariann, the representative of Szepes residents, also spoke at the press conference, discussing the daily challenges faced by the local community. According to her, the 160 residents of the district have been dealing with severe water supply issues since last summer, which are due to the operation of the CATL plant. The residents often experience fluctuating water pressure, which sometimes becomes so severe that it is impossible to shower, or washing machines cannot start.

“In the 21st century, it is simply unacceptable that we have to stock up on bottled water to ensure basic water supply for our families,” Vasadi said. She added that the water shortage is felt throughout the inner city and causes significant uncertainty among the residents.

What Causes the Problem?

After receiving reports from residents, the Civil Forum Debrecen Association contacted Debrecen Waterworks Zrt., which confirmed that the problem was caused by CATL’s breach of contract. The plant did not build the necessary water buffers and water infrastructure, which are essential for the proper water supply of the industrial facility. This shortage led to significant water pressure drops for residents connected to the same network.

Waterworks notified CATL about the issue and demanded that the necessary investments be made. However, since Debrecen Waterworks Zrt. does not have regulatory authority, it cannot enforce these actions, further increasing the uncertainty of the situation.

“This is the first concrete case where CATL’s operations have adversely affected the people of Debrecen,” said Gondola Zsolt. He added that this is just the trial operation, and it is uncertain what other problems may arise once the factory is fully operational. According to the Civil Forum, this case highlights that the operation of CATL poses risks not only environmentally but also infrastructurally.

No Compromise on the Battery Plant Issue

At the press conference, the Civil Forum Debrecen Association leader once again emphasized their full opposition to the battery plant’s operation. They believe that the development of the environmental monitoring system is simply a political tool used by the Fidesz faction to divert attention from the real issues. Gondola Zsolt stated, “Together with opposition parties, we firmly stand by the fact that the factory must be closed. Supporting the monitoring systems helps Fidesz’s propaganda.”

Residents Thank Debrecen Waterworks Zrt.

Although the situation remains unresolved, residents thanked the employees of Debrecen Waterworks Zrt., who responded quickly to the problem and did everything they could to identify the source of the issues. “Kudos to the staff of Debrecen Waterworks, who acted almost immediately and initiated an investigation within 24 hours,” said Vasadi.

The Civil Forum president also pointed out that resolving the situation primarily requires political decisions. “The citizens of Debrecen should not suffer disadvantages due to the operation of a foreign factory,” concluded Gondola Zsolt.

At the end of the press conference, when asked by journalists, the Civil Forum representatives stated that they would not participate in the protests planned by opposition organizations, as they believe their task is not to organize demonstrations but to represent the interests of the locals through political means. “We respect the methods of others, but we work with the trust of our voters, and we act accordingly,” they emphasized.