Chinese EVE Power’s Debrecen plant receives environmental permit

The Chinese EVE Power group’s newest factory in Debrecen has received its environmental permit, according to a report by the Debrecen municipal portal based on the company’s statement.

“During the construction of the Debrecen plant, we are utilizing a unique technology aimed at conserving water resources. This innovative process, which is rare not only in Hungary but also globally, allows the industrial use of treated wastewater, significantly reducing the consumption of drinking water during manufacturing,” the statement reads.

The company announced in 2023 that it would establish its first European factory in Debrecen, right next to BMW’s facility.

“Some media reports regarding EVE Power’s operations and plans misrepresent our goals and commitments. If we were truly planning excessive environmental harm or violations, it’s certain that neither BMW nor any other reputable company would have chosen EVE Power as a partner,” the company added.

The Hungarian government is providing 14 billion forints in support for EVE Power’s plant. However, the combined water demand of the two Chinese battery plants (EVE and CATL) and the BMW factory is increasing to such an extent that the state will need to allocate 108 billion forints to develop the water infrastructure in the coming years.

The relocation of EVE Power to Debrecen is supported exclusively by Fidesz, while opposition groups have repeatedly spoken out against it.