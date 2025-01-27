Springlike weather continues this week

The changeable, springlike weather is set to persist this week. Early in the week, temperatures in southwestern regions could reach up to 20°C, but by the latter half, the warmth will moderate slightly. Winds will often be brisk, and scattered rain is expected daily, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday

Mostly sunny skies with some high-altitude clouds are expected. However, in the Northern Uplands, fog and low cloud cover may linger in small areas. Rain is unlikely.

The southern and southwestern winds will be brisk in many places, with strong, occasionally stormy gusts possible in Transdanubia. Highs will generally range between 12°C and 18°C, though some areas in the Northern Uplands may stay below 10°C.

Tuesday

Much of the country will see at least some sunshine amid thicker cloud cover moving in from the west. However, rain and showers will become increasingly widespread. Strong gusts of wind will accompany the southern and southwestern breeze in many areas, though the Northern Uplands will mostly experience lighter winds.

Morning lows will generally range from 4°C to 10°C, though northeastern regions may dip a few degrees lower. By the afternoon, temperatures will typically climb to between 10°C and 18°C, though the northeast will remain cooler, while isolated spots in the southwest may reach 20°C.

Wednesday

Rain chances will temporarily decrease, and the clouds will clear more widely. However, in the afternoon, clouds will thicken again from the south and southwest, increasing the likelihood of rain and showers. Winds will calm everywhere. Morning lows will range from 2°C to 7°C, with frost possible in clear, wind-sheltered areas. Afternoon highs will range from 8°C to 16°C.

Thursday

Expect mostly overcast or cloudy skies with rain and showers in many areas. Winds will remain light or moderate. Morning temperatures will typically range from 2°C to 7°C, though northern frost pockets may see temperatures drop below freezing. Highs will be between 7°C and 14°C.

Friday

Clouds will become patchier, and rain chances will decrease slightly, with fewer showers expected. The northwesterly and westerly winds may pick up in some areas. Morning lows will range between 0°C and 7°C, with afternoon highs between 7°C and 14°C.

Saturday

Expect heavy cloud cover with scattered showers. Northwesterly and westerly winds will strengthen in places. Morning lows will range from -2°C to 5°C, with highs between 5°C and 10°C.

Sunday

Intermittent cloud cover is expected, with scattered mixed precipitation possible. The northwesterly and northerly winds will bring brisk, strong gusts in many areas. Morning temperatures will range from -4°C to 3°C, with daytime highs between 3°C and 9°C.

(MTI)