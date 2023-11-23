Contract on the Study Plan for the Eastern Bypass in Debrecen Signed

The contract for the preparation of the section between the main road no. 47 and Debrecen Eastern Bypass was signed on November 22nd, 2023, announced the municipality of Debrecen.

Mayor László Papp said at the event: “we are talking about an investment of great importance for the future of the city, which the people living in the eastern part of Debrecen have been waiting for a long time.” As he said, the Ministry of Construction and Transport pays special attention to Debrecen, and it well symbolizes the cooperation that characterizes the city of Debrecen and the activities of the government today.

“This relationship brings a lot to Debrecen, as Debrecen has been of particular importance not only in transport development, but also in economic, cultural and educational developments in recent years” – he said. “Debrecen has taken the essential opportunities of the 21st century, and the answers to the challenges of the 21st century must be found accordingly”, he stated.

He added that 16 of the 19 development elements will be implemented within the administrative boundaries of Debrecen, while the rest affect the city. As he said, the construction of the eastern bypass represents a qualitative leap for the eastern part of the city, in terms of transportation and quality of life. He reminded that a lot of development in the area of ​​transport has taken place in the eastern part of the city in recent years as well. As an example, he mentioned the reconstruction of main road no. 48, or the ongoing development of the Sámsoni road section of main road no. 471. He noted that the modernizations will define the city’s transport system for decades.

“Until now, the city bypass ring only worked on one side. One of the most important elements of the development is that the ring road around Debrecen will be closed in such a way that the mooring will be at a suitable and safe distance from Pallag, and the connection of the eastern bypass with main road no. 354”, he explained. He added that the importance of the 20-22 km long bypass road section is that it provides an alternative approach either towards the city center or to bypass the city in the north or south direction, and it can be clearly designated as an alternative route for freight traffic.

József Pántya, the Deputy Secretary of State responsible for road construction at the Ministry of Construction and Transport, emphasized that as Debrecen’s economic potential grew in recent years, more and more attention was paid to the field of road infrastructure development. As he said, when preparing the eastern bypass road in Debrecen, it is necessary to find the route that is appropriate from the social, environmental, civil and heritage protection points of view. Member of Parliament László Pósán spoke about how the eastern bypass will be able to contribute greatly to making the daily use of local roads easier.

The contract on the study plan for the eastern bypass in Debrecen was signed by József Pántya, the Deputy State Secretary responsible for road construction at the Ministry of Construction and Transport, and György Lakits, the managing director of Utiber Kft., who leads the consortium that won the public procurement.





debreceninap.hu