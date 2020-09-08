576 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hungary

One Covid-19 patient with an underlying illness has died, and the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 576 to 8,963 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 625, and 3,961 people have made a recovery. There are 4,377 active infections and 164 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 11 on ventilators. Altogether 21,756 people are in official home quarantine and 481,424 tests have been carried out.

The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The government closed borders to foreigners from Sept 1, with certain exceptions, re-introducing border protection measures in force during the first wave of the epidemic. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (3,921), followed by Pest County (1,284) and the counties of Fejér (556), Komárom-Esztergom (377), Zala (336) and Hajdú-Bihar (322). Békés County has the fewest infections (38).

MTI