Hungary Records 176 Covid Fatalities, 1,936 New Infections

Fully 176 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,936 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 3,603,901 people have received a first jab, while 1,665,067 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 258,218, while hospitals are treating 6,443 Covid patients, 782 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 35,472 people in official quarantine, while 5,297,235 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 771,454 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 26,801. Fully 486,435 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay