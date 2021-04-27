DK Calls on Government to Drop ‘Misleading’ Vaccination Campaign

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) has called on the government to drop its vaccination campaign suggesting that “untested” Eastern vaccines are better than Western ones. Zoltán Varga, DK’s parliamentary spokesman, told an online press conference that the government was using a “misleading” table, which showed that among people inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine “the number of new infections and deaths is much higher” than among recipients of other vaccines.

Varga quoted Katalin Karikó, one of the developers of the Pfizer vaccine, as saying that authors of the table had neglected crucial data, such as the age and chronic conditions of the patients surveyed. Varga insisted that the government was trying to undermine people’s trust in Western vaccines, adding that “the government would even falsify statistics and lie to justify its vaccine purchasing practices”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay