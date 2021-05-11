Socialists, LMP Join Forces to Promote Green Issues

The opposition Socialists and LMP will cooperate more closely so that environmental protection and efforts to tackle climate change are defined as priorities in the platform of the six-party opposition cooperation for next year’s election, the co-leaders of the two parties told an online press conference.

Bertalan Tóth of the Socialists said that climate, environment and nature protection was a key pillar of the party’s programme. He pledged to set up a stand-alone ministry for overseeing these areas as well as water management. The Socialists support closing down all coal-fired power plants by 2026 and giving preference to solar and wind energy, he said. Tóth said his party would terminate the Paks nuclear power plant upgrade project and call a referendum on the long-term use of nuclear energy. Erzsébet Schmuck of LMP said her party would use EU funds for “a green turnaround” in Hungary, criticising the incumbent government of “putting EU funds in the pockets of oligarchs”.

