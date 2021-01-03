If there are enough vaccines, people would be vaccinated where we used to vote

Hungary is technically ready to administer coronavirus vaccines en masse and quickly if a large amount of vaccine arrives in the country, said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday newspaper.

The head of government stressed that there are currently 35,000 vaccines available to vaccinate 35,000 people, which doctors and other health workers will be the first to receive under the government’s vaccination plan.

He stressed that if millions of vaccines were suddenly available, they could be administered at more than 10,000 electoral sites, so citizens would have to go where they usually vote.

Viktor Orbán noted, however, that to the best of their knowledge, millions of vaccines are not expected in the short term, as manufacturers are currently unable to provide reliable delivery quantities and dates.

(MTI)