The vaccination plan has been completed, Hungarian citizens will receive the vaccine in this order

For the time being, an extract from the coronavirus vaccination plan is only available on the website of the National Center for Public Health.

According to the information uploaded on 31 December, vaccination with COVID-19 affects citizens over the age of 18 with a TAJ number who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection in the last 6 months (whether or not they have had a symptomatic illness). So anyone who has been infected in the spring wave can already be vaccinated.

The order of priority was decided based on who was at risk. It will happen this way:

Healthcare workers. Social workers and recipients of social benefits. People who are over 60 years of age at risk for COVID-19 infection. Law enforcement officers who come into direct contact with the public in the course of their work. 18-59 year olds with pre-existing risk/comorbidities. Critical infrastructure workers. All 18-59 year olds who do not fall into the above risk groups.

There were also some interesting clauses:

It is not recommended to require registration on the website www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu ​​as a condition for vaccination for those working in social care and law enforcement, because this can only reduce the number of people who need vaccination.

Although vaccination of those registered for the first time at www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu ​​is recommended, it is not known how registration can be linked to chronic underlying disease data – this was indicated for people in group 5.

