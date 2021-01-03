Queen Elizabeth honored a Hungarian doctor working in Wales

The list of people who, before the advent of 2021, had been named before Queen Elizabeth II was introduced, has been published. Queen Elizabeth wanted to elevate their rank to Knights, in recognition of their merits. The long list of four full pages also includes the Hungarian name: Tamás Szakmány, a medical professor living in Wales, who became a member of the British Imperial Order, according to Inforadio.

Tamás Szakmány Érden graduated from Vörösmarty High School, then, after graduating from the medical faculty of the University of Pécs he became an anesthesiologist.

In 2004, he went to England to gain experience, worked in Liverpool and learned there that redundancies were planned at the university clinic in Pécs, so he decided to stay abroad.

Five years ago, he became a doctor and then head of the seriously ill ward at Gwent Hospital in Wales. Soon the University of Cardiff also claimed his expertise, inviting him to become a Professor.

Anesthesiologists were given an extremely important role in the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, and Professor Szakmány became the Welsh Coordinator of Hospital Care for Serious Patients. His effective work was recognised by the Queen when she made him a member of the Imperial Order for his merits, according to infostart.hu page.

(Infostart)