Heart Medicine and Painkiller Immediately Withdrawn From the Market

The National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals decided on Monday to withdraw Dobutamine Admeda 250 mg solution infusion (OGYI-T-9221/02) with production number 20217B-HU from the market due to faulty production batches.

The costs of removal from circulation and collection are borne by the marketing authorization holder. The NNGYK also decided to withdraw the locked batches of the drug Nidol 100 mg tablet 30x (OGYI-T-8265/02) with production numbers 2190123, 2200123 and 2210123 from circulation, and also ordered its collection back from health care providers.



24.hu

pixabay