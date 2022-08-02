Slavik: the number of people infected with the coronavirus is increasing in Hungary

More and more people are infected, but only a few people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, usually, people can get over the disease in a few days – said the chief infectious disease doctor of the Dél-Pest Centrumkórház in the current program of the M1 channel on Tuesday.

János Szlávik added: that this is due to the fact that relatively many people are vaccinated.

He said: that 14,000 new infected people were registered last week, but vaccinations also help to avoid the hospital in the case of the latest coronavirus variants. The new variant of the coronavirus – BA4, BA5 – will probably take the place of the omicron, but it seems to be less dangerous for the vaccinated than for the unvaccinated, but those who were previously infected with the omicron can also become infected.

As he said, almost every new subvariant has slightly different symptoms from the previous ones. The most typical symptoms of BA4 and BA5 are cough, runny nose, sneezing, fatigue, and headache – the chief doctor explained. He added: that those who have a cold should definitely think about the fact that they are infected, and if they go for a test or stay at home for seven days, they can protect not only themselves but also others.

He also mentioned that there are many children among those infected and that the new subvariant causes very similar symptoms in children as well. In their case, even if less often, post-covid symptoms occur. It could be learning difficulties, fatigue, or a lingering cough – explained János Szlávik.

MTI