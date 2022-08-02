Public transport in Debrecen is more expensive, but the cheaper DKV tickets are still valid for quite some time

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Public transport in Debrecen is more expensive, but the cheaper DKV tickets are still valid for quite some time

After the price change on August 1, line tickets and combined tickets are valid for DKV Zrt. tram, trolleybus, and bus flights can be used for travel for another 3 months, until October 31, 2022.

After that, unused line tickets and complete, undamaged block tickets can be redeemed at our Company’s customer service, DKV announced.

As is known, according to the decision of the Debrecen General Assembly, DKV Zrt implemented a price change from August 1. The company explains the price increase by saying that

the high fuel and energy costs, as well as the increase in the prices of the services required for operation, and the continuous price increase caused by inflation meant a serious financing burden for DKV Zrt. That is why the price change is necessary.

DKV ZRT. TICKET AND SEASON TICKET PRICES

Valid from 1 August 2022

In case of electronic purchase For paper-based purchases
TICKETS
Advance single ticket 400 Ft
Mobile ticket 380 Ft
1 hour mobile ticket 440 Ft
Single ticket from the driver onboard 500 Ft
Block of 11 tickets 4 000 Ft
Small group ticket 2 300 Ft
Day ticket 1 200 Ft 1 200 Ft
3-day ticket 2 500 Ft 2 500 Ft
7-day ticket 3 200 Ft 3 200 Ft
Tickets for student groups 500 Ft
Family ticket 2 600 Ft
COMBINED PASSES
Monthly pass 7 250 Ft 7 500 Ft
Half-month pass 4 700 Ft
Portraitless monthly pass 22 500 Ft
Annual pass 74 000 Ft
Additional passes
General pass 5 100 Ft 5 300 Ft
Student 3 800 Ft 4 000 Ft
MONTHLY PASS SUPPLEMENTS
Student monthly pass 4 200 Ft 4 400 Ft
Student quarterly pass 12 600 Ft
Retirement pass 4 200 Ft 4 400 Ft
Retired quarterly pass 12 600 Ft
With small children pass 4 190 Ft

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Meteor shower watching nights are held at Hortobágy

Bácsi Éva

You can count on military vehicles on the roads of Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Public transport in Debrecen is more expensive, but the cheaper DKV tickets are still valid for quite some time

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *