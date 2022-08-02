Public transport in Debrecen is more expensive, but the cheaper DKV tickets are still valid for quite some time

After the price change on August 1, line tickets and combined tickets are valid for DKV Zrt. tram, trolleybus, and bus flights can be used for travel for another 3 months, until October 31, 2022.

After that, unused line tickets and complete, undamaged block tickets can be redeemed at our Company’s customer service, DKV announced.

As is known, according to the decision of the Debrecen General Assembly, DKV Zrt implemented a price change from August 1. The company explains the price increase by saying that

the high fuel and energy costs, as well as the increase in the prices of the services required for operation, and the continuous price increase caused by inflation meant a serious financing burden for DKV Zrt. That is why the price change is necessary.

DKV ZRT. TICKET AND SEASON TICKET PRICES

Valid from 1 August 2022

In case of electronic purchase For paper-based purchases TICKETS Advance single ticket – 400 Ft Mobile ticket 380 Ft – 1 hour mobile ticket 440 Ft – Single ticket from the driver onboard – 500 Ft Block of 11 tickets – 4 000 Ft Small group ticket – 2 300 Ft Day ticket 1 200 Ft 1 200 Ft 3-day ticket 2 500 Ft 2 500 Ft 7-day ticket 3 200 Ft 3 200 Ft Tickets for student groups – 500 Ft Family ticket – 2 600 Ft COMBINED PASSES Monthly pass 7 250 Ft 7 500 Ft Half-month pass 4 700 Ft – Portraitless monthly pass – 22 500 Ft Annual pass 74 000 Ft – Additional passes General pass 5 100 Ft 5 300 Ft Student 3 800 Ft 4 000 Ft MONTHLY PASS SUPPLEMENTS Student monthly pass 4 200 Ft 4 400 Ft Student quarterly pass 12 600 Ft – Retirement pass 4 200 Ft 4 400 Ft Retired quarterly pass 12 600 Ft – With small children pass 4 190 Ft –

debreceninap.hu